A farm family leading the pack on conservation practices will be the focus of the next Cheney Lake Watershed workshop on Feb. 21.

Stacy Hoeme will be the featured speaker for the workshop. Hoeme and his son, Chaston, farm in Scott County Kansas, and have used leading conservation practices to support soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat, and the profitability of their farm for over 40 years.

The Hoemes were the 2018 recipients of the Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. The Hoemes utilize no-till, cover crops, a specially designed grazing system and more.

Stacy will speak at the workshop following a lunch. The workshop takes place at the Lumber Yard in Pretty Prairie, 100 E. Main Street. Lunch will be served at noon.