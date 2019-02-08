The National Weather Service predicts the days to come will bring Topeka wintry weather, with chances for precipitation.

The capital city was seeing a temperature of 8 degrees and a wind chill index of minus 3 at 5 a.m. Friday.

The weather service predicted the day would bring Topeka a high temperature of 23, with wind chill values between minus 4 and 6. Winds were expected to come from the northwest at around 5 mph before shifting in the afternoon to come from the southeast.

Friday night's forecast calls for a low around 12, with clear skies and winds coming from the southeast at around 5 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A high near 34 Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and wind chill values between zero and 10. Winds are expected to come from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph while gusting as high as 20 mph.

• A low around 26 Saturday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m., mixing with freezing drizzle after 2 a.m. Winds are expected to come from the southeast at around 10 mph.

• A high near 39 Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 10 a.m. and freezing drizzle between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winds are expected to come from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

• A low around 27 Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 1 a.m.

• A high near 39 Monday, with cloudy skies and a chance of drizzle.

• A low around 27 Monday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of rain, mixing with snow after midnight.

• A high near 37 Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

• A low around 18 Tuesday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 37 Wednesday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 22 Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies.

• A high near 41 Thursday, with partly sunny skies.