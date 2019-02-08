When considering the present national political scene, it is easy to get caught up in conflict, become cynical, depressed and discouraged. This attitude can influence our opinion of the local scene, causing a negative view of any attempts for progress. I recently attended several local events which have been very positive and made me feel hopeful about our community. Several of these events have been well covered in the local news so, only brief comments on these events.

The first event was the opening of the African-American family focus exhibit at the Reno County Museum. This aspect of community history has long been ignored. There were efforts made to document oral history, but this effort was discontinued. Darrell Pope, president of the Hutchinson branch of the NAACP, approached the new director, Henry Platts, and the project was continued, resulting in the present exhibit. There was an excellent article in the Hutchinson News, February 2. The Friday evening opening was a joyful event celebrated by a group whose history was at last being recognized. The exhibit will continue for one year.

The next three events were sponsored by the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. There was a ribbon cutting and reception at the newly constructed downtown housing unit called the Link. It was featured in a front-page article January 31. The Link is a twenty-nine-unit apartment complex located near the center of downtown. It is affordable housing for ages 55 and older as well as developmentally disabled. The link is a four million-dollar project presently managed by TECH. At the opening ceremony we were reminded that this is a federal government project. Government projects are not always viewed favorably. However, this project brings a welcome addition to our downtown area.

The next event was a First Friday Coffee at the Open Door Pregnancy Care Center at 315 W. 1st Ave. The center provides advice and counseling for pregnant women and classes for new fathers. They do an ultrasound at the appropriate time to view the fetal activity. One of the goals is to provide options for women who might be considering an abortion. This is not the only goal as they are also concerned about the woman's health. They provide some of the basic needs for newly born babies. I was impressed by the extent of the facilities. It was set up to be a very homelike environment. I was surprised because I had never heard about this organization. I think it is a very worthwhile effort and one that is needed to let pregnant women know that there is help for them in our community.

Last Saturday, I attended the legislative forum held at the Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. The first guest was Representative Roger Marshall who talked briefly about his support for the President's effort to provide border security. There was an excellent article in the Hutch News about Representative Marshall indicating that he may consider running for the Senate.

The meeting continued with a panel of state legislators, State Sen. Ed Burger, State Reps. Jason Probst, Joe Seiwert and Jack Thimesch. This event was also well covered by the Hutchinson News. I mention it because I think we are very fortunate to have such capable and knowledgeable individuals serving us in the state government. They appeared to be honest and open about expressing their opinions. It was clear to me they had studied the issues and took their responsibility seriously. They answered some very difficult questions.

The last meeting I want to mention is the meeting of the Police Advisory Board. It is held the first Monday of every month. It is conducted by Hence Parsons and Darrell Pope and is attended by the Chief of Police Jeff Hooper, and Sheriff Randy Henderson and other interested parties. It usually begins with the chief, who informs us of the latest developments in his department. He has made some very progressive changes in the organization by separating the city into four quadrants. The central point is 11th and Plum. He assigned policemen on a regular basis to each of these four quadrants. The goal is for the police to gain intimate knowledge of their territory. They are encouraged to attend community meetings and become acquainted with the residents. This is an extension of the community policing concept, expanding it to the entire city and involving all of the police that serve in these areas.

If anyone has a comment or a complaint, it is very easy to get on the website at hutch.gov and fill out a complaint form. If that is not possible, the police will take the complaint on the phone. This is a new policy which is attempting to give the public every opportunity to relate to the police in a constructive way.

These recent experiences have given me a great deal of hope about the future of this community. The secret can be found in our relationships as exemplified by the following Baha'i quote.

“The greatest gift of man is universal love - that magnet which renders existence eternal. It attracts realities and diffuses life with infinite joy. If this love penetrates the heart of man, all the forces of the universe will be realized in him, for it is a divine power which transports him to a divine station and he will make no progress until he is illumined thereby. Strive to increase the love-power of reality, to make your hearts greater centers of attraction and to create new ideals and relationships.” (Abdu'l-Baha, Divine Philosophy, p. 111)

Just imagine creating “new ideals and relationships” in Hutchinson.

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, originally from New England, resided for 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, has lived 30 years in Hutchinson. pwood1937@gmail.com