GREENVILLE, N.C — The longest road drought for the Wichita State men’s basketball team in 18 years is over.

It took until Feb. 6, but the Shockers conquered their road woes on Wednesday in a 65-49 victory over East Carolina at Minges Coliseum to register their first road win of the season. WSU had lost its six prior road games by an average margin of 16.8 points, but its defense recorded a new season-low in points allowed on Wednesday.

The victory allowed WSU to match its season-long winning streak of three games, as it pulled into a tie with Connecticut for eighth place in the American Athletic Conference with a 4-6 record. WSU also has its first non-losing overall record (11-11) since Jan. 16 with the conference’s bottom team, Tulane, coming to Koch Arena on Saturday.

Senior Samajae Haynes-Jones scored a game-high 18 points, making his first seven shots and finishing 7 of 9 from the field. Fellow senior Markis McDuffie scored 14 points and junior Jaime Echenique finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, the most rebounds he’s grabbed since Dec. 15. Asbjorn Midtgaard grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

WSU used its size advantage to cash in with rebounds, as its two centers, Echenique and Midtgaard, grabbed eight combined offensive rebounds and WSU had 15 total in a 19-rebound edge over ECU.

That allowed the Shockers to make up for 39-percent shooting, while they held ECU to less than 35 percent from the field and 29 percent on three-pointers.

It only took WSU 66 seconds to accomplish more than it did in 80 minutes in its last road swing: gain a lead.

A 2-0 lead would be inconsequential for Shocker teams of the past, but this one needed to take baby steps. However small it seemed, scoring the first basket of the game seemed to set the tone that this game would be different after WSU failed to score a point before the first media timeout in its last two road games.

It was the first lead WSU held in the last 90 minutes it had played on the road. This time, the Shockers protected a lead.

WSU created its first separation in the game with an 8-0 run midway through the first half, highlighted by Ricky Torres’ first three-pointer since Dec. 19 for a 17-11 lead with 10:25 remaining.

Haynes-Jones and McDuffie each scored nine points and the Shockers took a 34-20 lead into halftime.

ECU made a feeble attempt at a comeback early in the second half, as a 6-0 run allowed the Pirates to cut WSU’s lead to 38-29 with 15:46 remaining. But McDuffie answered the next possession with a run-stopping three-pointer, as WSU’s sustained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.