Army Combat Fitness Test Preparation Classes are offered 6-7 a.m. Feb. 13, 20 and 27; and March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Gruber Fitness Center. Train for proper lifting techniques, activities for daily living, range of motion, and the new physical fitness test.

The Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program Recreational Bowling 2019 dates are 9-11 a.m. Feb. 9, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 8, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. The free event includes shoes.

The Spring Hunting Dog Competition is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Sherman Army Airfield. Cost is $60 for Rod and Gun Club members and $70 for non-members and is due by Feb. 13. For more information, call 684-2035/2815 or visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

Family Cosmic Bowling is 5-7 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $5 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Soldiers, civilians and family members who run, jog, speed walk or otherwise exercise outdoors on post are required to be aware of and comply with Command Policy Letter No. 13, “Running Routes on Fort Leavenworth,” which covers running rules, proper attire, use of headphones and other factors that can affect runner safety. Visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/Garrison/garrison-policy-letters.