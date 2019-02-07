Both Garden City USD 457, Holcomb USD 363 and Deerfield USD 216 public schools announced Wednesday night that they will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

Also, offices of the 25th Judicial District, including Finney, Kearny, Hamilton, Greeley, Wichita, and Scott counties, will be opening at 10 a.m. Thursday due to the inclement weather that has resulted in poor road conditions and hazardous travel.

All persons who has business with the courts are to appear but should expect delays, according to a press release from the judicial district. Regular business hours will resume on Friday, weather permitting.