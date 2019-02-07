Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Residents are asked to familiarize themselves with the rules for the supervision of children in the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook,” and the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Supplement 1 to Army Regulation 608-18, “The Army Family Advocacy Program,” which includes a chapter covering the supervision of children and home alone policy.

Parents are responsible for the conduct of their children and dependents at all times. They assume liability for any damages and resulting charges caused by the unlawful or negligent conduct of their children, dependents and any visitors to their home or common areas such as playgrounds and parks.

Fort Leavenworth Directorate of Emergency Services enforces a curfew to mirror the curfew in the local community. For children under 16, the curfew is 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. For children 16 and 17, the curfew is 12:30-6 a.m.

This policy applies to all residents and their family members and is designed to ensure that all family members and agencies cooperate to produce an environment that promotes the safety of the children living in Fort Leavenworth. The policy also applies to any civilian personnel who may be present during the performance of official child care duties and who are registered with the Child and Youth Services on the installation. At no time may children under age 18 be left home alone overnight.

For more information about the “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook,” contact the FLFHC office at (913) 682-6300. Handbooks can be downloaded at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com or obtained from the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave.

For more information, call the Family Advocacy Program manager at 684-2822, Social Work Service at 684-6777 or the Military Police at 684-3456.

Valentine treat

Fort Leavenworth residents, don’t forget your Valentine. Stop by the FLFHC office at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 and pick up a treat for your sweetie while supplies last.

Holiday closures

FLFHC offices and the Self-Help Store will be closed Feb. 18 in observance of Presidents Day. Normal business hours will resume Feb. 19. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in February? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by Feb. 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by Feb. 21. Contest winners will receive a prize and have their artwork published in the FLFHC newsletter.

Super Savers

The Super Saver program is designed to promote conservation in the home and increase awareness and understanding of the information on resident utility statements.

Residents can nominate themselves for the Super Saver of the Month award by submitting a nomination form, which can be found on the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com. Bring the form and a copy of the most recent utilities statement to the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. by the 21st of each month.

Utilities tip

Turn lights off when not in use, even for short periods of time. Turning lights off and on uses less energy than if they are left on all the time.

Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. And don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.