The short-handed Bethel College women’s basketball team pressed 18th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Kansas Wesleyan to the limit before falling 63-57 Wednesday night in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

The Coyotes used an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to go from seven points down to four points up.

Kansas Wesleyan improves to 21-6, 19-2 in KCAC play, tied with Tabor for the conference lead. Bethel drops to 18-8, 13-8 in KCAC play, a game ahead of Friends for fourth place with three games to play.

“It’s my fault for taking a time out there (when Bethel was up by seven),” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “In theory, I wanted to give our kids a rest and get them ready to finish the game. What it did was let Kansas Wesleyan settle down and get back into the game. That one was on me. It’s a learning experience the players as well as the coaches.”

Kansas Wesleyan was led by Courtney Heinen with 22 points. Kayla Kivinski added 15.

Bethel was led by Jade Brown with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Abby Schmidt added 10 points and 12 rebounds, leaving her 10 rebounds away from tying her single-season mark set last season.

The Threshers were without starters Karlie Schroeder and Kendall Michalski. Michalski hurt her ankle Saturday in the loss against Ottawa.

“One of the things we’ve worked on this season is get everyone ready for big-time minutes,” Johnson said. “Tierra (Powell) and Caitlin (Williams) played great minutes today for us. Hopefully, we will get (Schroeder and Michalski) back for the stretch run. We were in the position where we expect those kids to perform. We work hard in practice to put them to be in that position. I’m proud of Tierra and Caitlin for putting in some big minutes tonight. Some normal players who come off the bench started tonight and played big minutes. (Alex) Bearup played some big minutes. Josie Calzonetti put in 29 minutes and scored 10 points. I’m proud of that group.”

Bethel jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but the Coyotes got back to within two at the end of the quarter, 15-13. Bethel opened six of 11 from the field, while KWU was five of 19.

The Coyotes opened the second quarter with a 7-4 run, taking the lead on a Kivinski 3-pointer with 6:17 left in the half. Bethel struck back with an Alex Bearup trey 29 seconds later.

Bethel missed several chances to go up by five, allowing KWU to come back and take a one-point lead late at the half, 27-26.

Bethel opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run. KWU replied with the next five. Bethel got up by five late in the third period, but a Kivinski three got the Coyotes back within two with a minute left in the period. Neither team scored in the remaining time, keeping Bethel up 41-39.

Kivinski opened the fourth quarter with a trey. Bethel responded with a 5-0 run. Schmidt hit two free throws with 6:12 to play to keep Bethel up by four and pick up double-double no. 15, but then picked up her fourth foul on the other end.

A Williams layup and Brown three-point play put Bethel up by seven with 4:53 in regulation.

Heinen answered with a trey for KWU. Lauren Flowers followed with a layup. Heinen put KWU up on a 3-pointer with 3:19 in regulation. After several offensive rebounds, Heinen hit a layup and free throw to give the Coyotes their biggest lead of the game with 2:45 remaining at four.

Brown broke KWU’s run with a pair of free throws with 2:36 to play. Schmidt missed a pair of free throws with 1:48 to play that would have tied the game.

After a BC turnover, Amanda Hill hit a layup with the shot clock expiring for KWU with 37.1 seconds remaining.

Brown hit a layup with 31 seconds to play, but Gabbie Miller replied with two free throws 3 1/2 seconds later.

Bethel turned the ball over on its next possession. KWU free throws late put the game away.

“That is a good Kansas Wesleyan team that we battled down the wire with,” Johnson said. “We’re continuing to learn.”

Bethel faces Southwestern at 3 p.m. Saturday in Winfield. Southwestern is coming off a 71-52 loss to Avila. Bethel downed the Moundbuilders 77-70 earlier this season at Bethel.

“They are a very athletic team,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to be ready to battle against them.”ß

KANSAS WESLEYAN (21-6, 19-2 KCAC) — Sydney Mortensen 1-6 0-0 3, Gabbie Miller 0-3 2-4 2, Maddie Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Kayla Vallin 0-1 0-0 0, Jayme Sloan 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney Heinen 8-21 3-3 22, Virja Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Amanda Hill 2-10 2-2 6, Mackenzie Herman 1-3 0-0 2, Valerie Most 0-0 0-0 0, Janai Mitchell 2-3 1-2 5, Lauren Flowers 2-4 2-2 6, Kayla Kivinski 5-13 2-4 15. TOTALS 22-71 12-17 63.

BETHEL (18-8, 13-8 KCAC) — Caitlin Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Josie Calzonetti 2-4 4-6 10, Riley Schmieder 2-2 0-0 4, Jade Brown 7-19 4-5 18, Kayla Newman 1-3 3-4 5, Alex Bearup 3-8 0-2 8, Abby Schmidt 3-5 4-8 10, Sydney Tenant 0-1 0-0 0, Tierra Powell 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 19-47 15-25 57.

K.Wesleyan;13;14;12;24;—63

Bethel;15;11;15;16;—57

Total fouls — KWU 20, BC 21. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Brown :27.5-4q. 3-point shooting — KWU 7-28 (Mortensen 1-6, G.Miller 0-1, Sloan 0-1, Heinen 3-6, Hill 0-5, Herman 0-2, Kivinski 3-7), BC 4-12 (Williams 0-2, Calzonetti 2-4, Bearup 2-5, Powell 0-1). Rebounds — KWU 40 (Lewis 6, Mortensen 6), BC 39 (Schmidt 12). Assists — KWU 11 (G.Miller 4), BC 10 (Brown 5). Turnovers — KWU 13 (G.Miller 3, Heinen 3), BC 25 (Brown 7). Blocked shots — KWU 3 (M.Miller 1, Heinen 1, Most 1), BC 3 (Newman 1, Bearup 1, Schmidt 1). Steals — KWU 12 (G.Miller 3), BC 8 (Brown 4).