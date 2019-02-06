The Newton High School bowling team held its second and final home meet of the season Tuesday at Play-Mor Lanes with the Railer girls taking second out of three teams and the Railer boys finishing third.
Salina South won the girls’ meet at 2,306, followed by Newton at 1,710 and Cheney at 1,401. South won the boys’ meet at 2,424, with Cheney at 2,230 and Newton at 2,213.
“Our team score wasn’t necessarily higher than what we’ve been bowling,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “(The boys) have been averaging around 2,200. What was different was everybody contributed. Some of our top bowler, their scores were down a little bit, but our 4-5-6 bowlers came up and that helped out. The girls were OK. They’ve been getting better every week. We had one girl injured, so our score was down a little bit. At the beginning of the year, we had a couple scores we could count on, now we have more balance. Our JV players are getting better and pushing our varsity.”
Salina South swept the girls’ competition with Bella Olson rolling the high series at 653, followed by Lauren Lust at 606 and Yessica Salinas at 489.
Olson had the top game of 229, followed by Lust at 228 and Olson at 213.
Shelby Wolfe led Newton at 468, followed by McKayla Garton at 420, Brynna Walton at 418, Reagan Morris at 364, Tiffany Steffl at 361 and Hailey Gratton at 337.
Wolfe had Newton’s high game of 181.
Conner Eastman of Cheney led the boys at 659, followed by Kadin Berry of South at 642 and Dalton Steller of South at 622.
Eastman had the high game of 269. Jayden Nixon of Cheney rolled a 242. Berry rolled a pair of 226s.
Newton was led by Brett Ashcraft with a 580, fourth overall. Patrick Vasquez rolled a 543, followed by Treyton Rice at 523, Joey Gile at 521, Cooper Burns at 504 and Koby Burns at 491.
Gile had Newton’s high game of 202.
Newton competes against Derby at 3 p.m. Friday at the Derby Bowl with Hutchinson, a reschuled meet. A meet also has been added at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Junction City Bowl with Junction City and Manhattan.
The AV-CTL I meet is 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at Seneca Bowl in Wichita.
SATURDAY’S MEET — The Newton High School boys and girls both placed fourth at the eight-team Buhler Invitational at The Alley in Hutchinson.
Buhler won the girls’ competition at 2,480, followed by El Dorado at 2,207, Andover at 2,055 and Newton at 2,012.
The team scores included four Baker games (a team format where each team member rolls a designated frame) and three individual games. The format also is used at league, regionals and state.
The Newton girls claimed two medalists — Brynna Walton in fifth at 425 and Shelby Wolfe in sixth at 416.
El Dorado won the boys’ competition at 3,162, followed by Salina Central at 2,968, Buhler at 2,785 and Newton at 2,693.
Newton had three medalists — Treyton Rice in ninth at 530, Brett Ashcraft in 12th at 482 and Cooper Burns in 16th at 476.
Newton tri
Tuesday
Play-Mor Lanes
Varsity girls
Cheney;1;2;3;series
Harrison, Cierra;94;122;96;—312
Brown, Kaitlyn;116;170;150;—436
Kitchen, Courtney;111;110;91;—312
Wiesender, Jolene;143;93;105;—341
TOTALS;464;495;442;—1,401
Salina South;1;2;3;series
Salinas, Yessica;133;163;193;—489
Olson, Bella;211;229;213;—653
Lust, Lauren;228;189;189;—606
Billings, McKenzie;181;146;144;—471
Gestl, Stella;169;170;148;—487
Barry, Bailey;146;186;129;—461
TOTALS;789;774;743;—2,306
Newton;1;2;3;series
Wolfe, Shelby;141;146;181;—468
Walton, Brynna;167;113;138;—418
Garton, McKayla;148;144;128;—420
Morris, Reagan;125;122;117;—364
Steffl, Tiffany;137;124;100;—361
Gratton, Hailey;96;107;134;—337
TOTALS;593;536;581;—1,710
Varsity boys
Cheney;1;2;3;series
Eastman, Conner;269;177;213;—659
Stephenson, Conner;179;191;200;—570
Hanner, Brennen;160;146;145;—451
Brown, Chris;149;107;150;—406
Nixon, Jayden;242;135;147;—524
Galloway, Jonah;156;156;135;—447
TOTALS;850;670;710;—2,230
Salina South;1;2;3;series
Berry, Kadin;226;191;226;—643
Anderson, Jordan;153;146;181;—480
Peterson, Griffin;201;168;210;—579
Froetschner, Andrew;166;209;152;—527
Stelter, Dalton;207;213;202;—622
Lambeth, Carter;181;176;182;—539
TOTALS;815;789;820;—2,424
Newton;1;2;3;series
Ashcraft, Brett;174;191;215;—580
Rice, Treyton;162;194;167;—523
Gile, Joey;202;163;156;—521
Burns, Cooper;149;178;177;—504
Burns, Kobe;144;170;177;—491
Vasquez, Patrick;168;175;200;—543
TOTALS;706;738;769;—2,213
Junior varsity girls
Salina South 1,401, Newton 1,194
Newton;1;2;3;series
St. Peter, Anna;74;103;60;—237
Brockman, Emma;116;93;86;—295
Lyall, Cori;106;113;126;—345
Le, Tu;118;105;94;—317
TOTALS;414;414;366;—1,194
Junior varsity boys
Cheney 1,758, Newton 1,687, Salina South 1,661
Newton;1;2;3;series
Pomeroy, David;142;123;146;—411
Nelson, Dehann;124;88;142;—354
Montano, Alfie;155;121;100;—376
Baldwin, Callan;126;141;165;—432
Mick, Christopher;116;146;91;—353
Barnett, Alexander;108;135;142;—385
TOTALS;547;545;595;—1,687
Buhler Inv.
Saturday
The Alley,
Hutchinson
GIRLS
Team scores — Buhler 2,480, El Dorado 2,207, Andover 2,055, Newton 2,012, Salina Central 1,957, Valley Center 1,878, Wichita Collegiate 1,827, Cheney 1,639.
Medalists — 1. Chambers, Mary Buh. 514; 2. Montandon, Jaiden Buh. 480; 3. Bonewell, Morgan ED 441; 4. Fisher, Veronica ED 433; 5. Walton, Brynna New. 425; 6. Wolfe, Shelby New. 416; 7. Huiett, Adria Buh. 402; 8. Cross, McKinley Buh. 400; 9. Pierce, Lizzie VC 396; 10. O'Connor, KaiLee SC 392; 11. Pierce, Haley And. 385; 12. Wentz, Alexis And. 380; 13. Nielson, Kinley ED 376; 14. Michaelis, Lexi And. 374; 15. Stevenson, Trista SC 372; 16. Jones, Kensley SC 365; 17. Caughlin, Lauren WC 362; 18. Cross, Mallory Buh. 359; 19. White, Alexa WC 359; 20. Brosch, Olivia And. 350.
Newton;1;2;3;series
Morris, Reagan;94;112;127;—333
Garton, McKayla;77;128;95;—300
Walton, Brynna;160;140;125;—425
Wolfe, Shelby;133;128;155;—416
Gratton, Kailey;106;86;108;—300
Lyall, Cori;96;75;84;—255
TOTALS;495;508;515;—1,518
BOYS
Team scores — El Dorado 3,162, Salina Central 2,968, Buhler 2,785, Newton 2,693, Andover 2,601, Valley Center 2,583, Cheney 2,322, Wichita Collegiate 2,101.
Medalists — 1. Parker, Forrest ED 671; 2. Young, Chase SC 650; 3. Sheahan, Noah Buh. 634; 4. Hart, Mahlon ED 628; 5. Miller, Preston SC 563; 6. Ruble, Brayden VC 562; 7. Champlin, Cooper And. 558; 8. Nisly, Creyton Buh. 532; 9. Rice, Treyton New. 530; 10. Bhakta, Miraj SC 512; 11. Gawith, Bradley SC 500; 12. Ashcraft, Brett New. 482; 13. Bergkamp, Aaron Buh. 481; 14. Stanyer, Justin And. 479; 15. Lawson, Logan SC 477; 16. Burns, Cooper New. 476; 17. Talbot, Quintin VC 473; 18. Mangles, Ethan And. 472; 19. Stephenson, Conner Che. 471; 20. Rogers, Tristen ED 469.
Newton;1;2;3;series
Rice, Treyton;185;171;174;—530
Burns, Kobe;135;178;149;—462
Ashcraft, Brett;178;147;157;—482
Gile, Joey;201;138;114;—453
Burns, Cooper;167;178;131;—476
Pomeroy, David;185;111;133;—429
TOTALS;749;674;613;—2,036