A 64-year-old Mound City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The fatality victim was identified as Dennis J. Gentry.

The crash was reported at 10:54 a.m. on US-169 highway, just south of 355th Street.

According to the patrol, Gentry was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on US-169. The patrol said the truck was traveling too fast for road conditions.

When the truck crossed a bridge, the patrol said, Gentry lost control of the truck, which went off the roadway on the left and struck the bridge. The truck then re-entered the roadway and slid sideways across two lanes andn onto the right shoulder into the grass,where it overturned and came to rest against a tree.

The patrol said Gentry, who was alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Gentry wasn't wearing a seat belt.