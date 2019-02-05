More records

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s track team finished fifth, while the Thresher women were seventh in the NAIA-NCAA Division II Division of the Wichita State Invitational indoor meet Friday at the Heskett Center.

The University of Saint Mary won the men’s division at 209, followed by Friends at 181, Bethany at 64, Southwestern at 47, Bethel at 24 and Avila at 11.

Friends won the women’s division at 189.5, followed by Saint Mary at 118, Northwestern Oklahoma at 68, Bethany at 50.5, Southwestern at 44, Avila at 36 and Bethel at 33.

Braylen Brewer won the men’s 200-meter dash in 22.44, a new school record and .06 seconds off the NAIA B (provisional) qualifying standard. Brewer also set a school record in the 60-meter dash, taking 14th in 7.20.

Kyle Wilson took second in the shot put in 14.96 meters (49-1). Wilson was beat by Wichita State junior Cory Martens, who transferred to WSU from Chadron State. Martens won in 15.63 meters (51-3 1/2).

Angus Siemens set a school record in the 3,000-meter run. Siemens, also a Newton High grad, ran the event for the first time and finished in 10.01.98, breaking the record by almost 10 seconds.

For the Bethel women, Jennifer Andres won the 200-meter dash in 26.23, topping two Wichita State runners as well as several junior college athletes. Andres took second in the 60-meter dash in 8.08.

Natalie Graber took second in the 800-meter run in 2:37.86.

"Both Jen and Braylen ran great races," Bethel coach Jeff Hoskisson said. "They were both very aggressive in the first 50 meters and really attacked the back straight.

"Angus is having fun. Before the indoor season began, he was a little concerned because he had never run indoors. He has taken to the indoor track really well and today ran a super race. He is now two for two in recording indoor school records and races run.

"Natalie ran a super race. The plan was for her to go out strong and be with the lead pack. Not only did she do that, but she helped force the pace. She ran in the top two most of the way and was rewarded with almost a one second improvement.

"Kristen's technique is really starting to come together. This will eventually lead to really big throws for her. Kyle had some problem with the ring today. It was very slick because of sand from the long jump pit nearby. I think Kyle did a really good job of handling the difficult situation."

The Threshers compete at the Concordia (Neb.) Invitational Friday in Seward, Neb., followed by the KCAC Championships Feb. 15 and 16 at Northwest Missouri State University’s newly-opened Hughes Fieldhouse in Mayville, Mo.

Wichita State Inv.

Friday

Heskett Center

NAIA-NCAA Division II

Bethel results

WOMEN

Team scores — Friends 189.5, Saint Mary 118, Northwestern Oklahoma 68, Bethany 50.5, Southwestern 44, Avila 36, Bethel 33.

60-m. dash — 2. Jennifer Andres 8.08.

800-m. run — 2. Natalie Graber 2:37.86.

3,000-m. run — 11. Bethany Montoya 12:53.16.

Weight throw — 10. Kristen Herzet 13.27m.

MEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 209, Friends 181, Bethany 64, Southwestern 47, Bethel 24, Avila 11.

60-m. dash — 14. Braylen Brewer 7.20, 21. Bruce Rosario 7.31.

200-m. dash — 1. Braylen Brewer 22.44, 15. Bruce Rosario 24.00.

3,000-m. run — 18. Angus Siemens 10:01.99.

Shot put — 2. Kyle Wilson 14.96m.

BC cheer

2nd at OCU

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College competitive cheer team opened the season with a second-place finish Friday at the three-team Oklahoma City University Invitational.

Team scores were not reported.

Bethel competed at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sterling Invitational and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bethel Invitational.

HC baseball

swept in opener

DALLAS — The Hesston College baseball team opened the season with four losses over the weekend against Richland College in Dallas.

The Larks fell 11-7 and 5-4 Friday and 7-6 and 7-0 Saturday.

The games marked the debut of HC baseball coach Timothy Cole.

Hesston stats were not reported.

Hesston makes its home debut Saturday and Sunday with a four-game stand against Northeast (Neb.) Community College.

Games start at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Oswalt Field.

Hesston softball

games postponed

HESSTON – The Hesston College softball games scheduled for Saturday against the Tabor College junior varsity have been postponed.

The games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but then rescheduled for Monday.

A new playing date has not been set.

HC women

fall to JCCC

OLATHE — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Johnson County Community College 99-40 Saturday in Jayhawk Division II play in Olathe.

Hesston trailed 48-17 at the half.

K.K. Jackson-Morris led Johnson County with 21 points. Paige Elston scored 15. Jacionna Stowers scored 11 and Christen Curry scored 10.

Essence Tolson and KaDrea Hulett each scored nine points for Hesston. Tolson had eight rebounds.

Johnson County improves to 23-1, 3-1 in Jayhawk II play and tied for first with Kansas City (Kan.) Community College and Labette Community College.

Hesston hosts Labette Community College at 6 p.m. Wednesday to close out the first half of Jayhawk II play.

Hesston men

fall on road

OLATHE — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Johnson County Community College 76-58 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Olathe.

Hesston trailed 34-32 at the half, but was held to 26 points in the second half.

David Turner scored 14 points with 11 rebounds for Johnson County. Isaiah Sears added 14 points. Nick Larkin scored 13.

Grant Harding scored 14 points for Hesston. Cal Hartley added 13.

Johnson County leads the Jayhawk II Division at 4-0 and is 21-3 overall.

Hesston is 10-13, 0-4 in Jayhawk II play, and hosts Labette Community College at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Moundridge falls

to Bennington

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls’ basketball team fell to Bennington 47-43 Friday in Heart of America League play in Moundridge.

Moundridge led 23-21 at the half and 31-28 after three quarters.

Kyle Kind led 9-6 Bennington with 15 points, followed by Chloe Stanley with 14 and Regan Robinson with 10.

Kourtney Kaufman scored 11 points for Moundridge.

The Wildcats were just two of nine from the free throw line, while Bennington was 16 of 25.

Moundridge falls to 10-6, 3-2 in HOAL play. The Wildcats play today at Hutchinson Trinity.

BENNINGTON (9-6, 3-3 HOAL) — Stanley 4 (1) 3-6 3, 14; Piephor 0 0-0 4, 0; Travis 0 0-0 0, 0; Downing 1 0-0 1, 2; Kind 7 1-3 0, 15; Murphy 1 1-2 0, 3; Wilson 0 0-0 0, 0; Robinson 1 8-8 4, 10; Lawson 0 3-6 2, 3; TOTALS 14 (1) 16-25 14, 47.

MOUNDRIDGE (10-6, 3-2 HOAL) — Er.Durst 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Helms 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; El.Durst 0 0-0 3, 0; Stucky 2 (1) 1-3 5, 8; Kaufman 1 (3) 0-0 3, 11; Castor 0 0-0 0, 0; Unruh 3 0-1 1, 6; Eichelberger 3 1-4 4, 7; Sebrant 0 0-1 1, 0; TOTALS 10 (7) 2-9 20, 43.

Bennington;8;13;7;19;—47

Moundridge;13;10;8;12;—43