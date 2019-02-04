The next two presentations in the Finney County Historical Museum’s Brown Bag Lunch and Evening at the Museum lecture series will focus on local street names and DNA ancestry testing, respectively.

The Brown Bag Lunch session on Feb. 13 is titled “What’s in Name?” Presenter Johnetta Hebrlee, museum education coordinator, will share stories and pictures on how various community streets were named. The Feb. 19 evening program, also by Hebrlee, is titled “Your Ancestry Bloodline – Which Test is Best?” That session will compare Ancestry with 23and Me, as well as additional tests available for purchase.

The Brown Bag Lunch series includes hour-long programs at noon on the second Wednesday of each month. Those who attend are welcome to bring their own lunch, with the museum providing beverages and dessert. The Evening at the Museum series includes programs at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month and also includes beverages and dessert, with those who attend welcome to bring their own dinner, if desired. Evening programs are sponsored by the Southern Council of the AT&T Pioneers.

The museum is located at 403 S. Fourth in Garden City’s Finnup Park. Admission is free and access for the programs is through the north entrance.