A man who police say was found sleeping in a vehicle with a gun in his lap was arrested early Monday after a short foot chase in East Topeka, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 1:31 a.m., when officers were called to check on suspicious vehicle with two people in it who didn't belong in the area, said police Lt. Manny Munoz.

Officers found Frank Edward Houston, 29, sleeping in the vehicle with a handgun on his lap, Munoz said.

Houston "lied about his name and attempted to flee on foot" and was apprehended after a short chase, Munoz said in a news release.

Houston, whose address was listed as homeless, was taken to the Shawnee County Jail, where Munoz said he was booked in connection with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer and trafficking of contraband in a penal institution.

Munoz said Houston's arrest marked the 13th felon in possession of a firearm case to date in 2019 in Topeka.