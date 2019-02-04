Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations, which appeared in The Newton Kansan last week:

• Shari Sloan, gifted facilitator at Newton High School, whose work with students was profiled in the Newton Kansan's Giving Back Series.

• Tammi Kreier of the YMCA, who is bringing back youth cooking classes to the organization.

• The Newton Reading Circle, which is celebrating 139 years of existence and is the oldest continuous women's organization in the state.

• Laura Voegeli of Asbury Park, who called police to report thefts by two persons wanted for nursing home thefts in two states.

• Hesston College students Kenton Schroeder (Harper) and Harune Suzuki (Osaka, Japan) who co-authored an article published by “The Physics Teacher” journal.

• Hesston College professors Joel Krehbiel and Nelson Kilmer, who co-authored an article published by “The Physics Teacher” journal.

• Robert Carlton of the Harvey County Department on Aging, who was announced as a presenter for the next The Harvey County Association of Retired Personnel meeting.

• Bethel College students Austin Prouty, Renae Stucky, Emma Girton, and Elizabeth Friesen, who helped curate the upcoming “Campaign for a New China: Looking Back on Posters from the Cultural Revolution 1966-1976” exhibit at Kauffman Museum.

• Bethel students who were part of "Inside Story," a prison theater project including Bailea Crist, Charlotte Ehrmann, Naomi Epp, Colton Lumpkins, Cami Mills, Lincoln Moyo, Lauren Nehrbass, Isaiah Smith and Mary Vermillion.

• Carlos Fernandez Jr. of Newton, who will host a workshop about the use of social media for business sponsored by the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce.

• The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, which will host “Chocolate While You Shop.”

• Berean Academy basketball, for picking up a sweep at home over rival Remington High School.

• Kyle Wilson of Bethel College, who was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor field athlete of the week for the second consecutive week.

• Stephany Meyer of Goessel, who signed a letter of intent to run track at Bethel College.

• Casey Cole of Hesston, who was named head volleyball coach at Hesston College.

• Justin Thaw of North Newton, who was named the 2018 wrestling official of the year by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

• Area bowlers who competed in league play.

• John Sharp of Hesston, who spoke at an MCC Central States Lunch and Learn about the death of his son, missionary and UN worker MJ Sharp.

• Newton Fire/EMS, for battling a house fire on West First Street.

• Area students honored by colleges and universities

• The Newton sanitation department, who took trucks to Slate Creek Elementary School for students to see and touch.

• Students from Halstead schools who visited Carriage Factory Art Gallery.

• Newton High School bowling, for hosting the first home meet of the season.

• Bethel College women's basketball, for getting a win over a ranked team in defeating No. 11 Sterling.

• Newton High School boys basketball, for making a comeback to get an overtime win over seventh-ranked Salina Central.

• Kauffman Museum, for hosting Kansas Day festivities.

• Newton Presbyterian Manor, for opening the “Art is Ageless” competition for 2019.

• Tim Hodge of North Newton, who as a legislator was named to the Rural Revitalization Committee.

• Dr. Donald Blakeslee of Wichita State, who offered “Finding the Lost City of Etzanoa” during the Dyck Arboretum lecture series.

• Big Brothers and Big Sisters, which hosted the annual “Cooks, Corks & Kegs” at the Meridian Center.

• Bethel College jazz musicians, who performed a concert at Moxie Bill & Bar.

• Shelly Conrady, who was named marketing director at Newton Medical Center.

• Fetch Bar & Grill of Wichita, for renovating a closed restaurant in Moundridge with intention to open later this year.

• Blaine Stucky of Moundridge, who is renovating a building in downtown Moundridge to open a restaurant in the city.

• Bethel College women's basketball, for breaking the school record for wins in a season.

• Halstead High School Girls Basketball, for earning a spot in the championship of the 52nd Eli J. Walter Invitational in Elbing.

• Bishop Miege High School Girls Basketball, for winning the school's seventh consecutive title at the Newton Invitational Tournament.

• Wyatt Hendrickson of Newton High School wrestling, for winning his weight class at the Rocky Welton Invitational in Garden City.

• Sedgwick High School Girls Basketball, for winning the title at the Steve Shepherd Invitational.