Look for a big change weather-wise on Monday in Topeka, as a cold front moves through the area early in the morning, dropping temperatures and paving the way for a return of winter-like weather.

Winds of up to 30 mph are likely on Monday, when highs will be around 40 degrees.

A colder day is on tap Tuesday, with a high of 32 degrees and a chance for freezing drizzle.

More winter weather, including freezing rain, sleet and snow, is in the forecast for later in the week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Monday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday: A slight chance of freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: A chance of freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

• Wednesday night: A chance of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Thursday: A slight chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

• Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.