Kansas Farmers Union president Donn Teske runs a cow-calf operation in Kansas where signs of financial trouble etch faces of men and women engaged from the ground up in the nation's food system.

Farmers driving $250,000 combines across wheat fields and the niche growers of fruits and vegetables, he said, to some extent have been grappling for five years with economics of rising input costs, weak commodity prices and a political system unwilling or incapable of a balanced response to recession. He said farmers paid a price for international trade conflict given traction by President Donald Trump.

"It put many farmers on the edge or over the edge," Teske said on Capitol Insider, the Statehouse podcast of The Topeka Capital-Journal. "This is probably the kicker year, because of the added tariff stress. But mostly because this has been accumulating. The debt has been restructured, and if you didn’t make it work this year, you’re running out of options."

Teske, who lives near Wheaton, said politicians responsible for public policy were "in a state of denial" about resurgence of farm bankruptcies and damage to mental health of families.

Paul Johnson, a Jefferson County farmer with the Kansas Rural Center, said psychological wounds afflicting rural Kansas could been better addressed through expansion of eligibility for health insurance under Medicaid.

"If we would have expanded Medicaid, it would have picked up a vast amount of mental health coverage all across the state," Johnson said on the podcast. "From the state level, we’ve been cutting virtually every program. Mental health wasn’t left out of that. They've seen less dollars and more need."

Kansas is among states to decline opportunity to boost enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, which obligated the federal government to pay at least 90 percent of expansion costs. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly endorsed a bill making Kansas an expansion state and potentially including 150,000 more people in the system.



Zach Pistora, who lives on a family farm in Linwood and lobbies for the Kansas Sierra Club, said the Legislature and Kelly ought to address long-term health of Kansas agriculture by fully financing the state's water resource plan at $8 million annually.



"Water is still our top environmental concern," Pistora said. "It’s our most precious resource. Unfortunately, our appreciation for water isn’t there in terms of funding and policy."

He said Kelly recommended $3 million be appropriated next fiscal year to state programs for improving quantity and quality of water. He said Kansas farmers drawing vast amounts of water for irrigation should be required to financially contribute to the plan.