Lee Richardson Zoo welcomed two baby addax calves recently, the zoo's first newborns of the new year.

The addax is a large antelope, native to the Sahara Desert and well adapted to the harsh desert climate.

The first addax calf, a 15-pound male, was born Jan. 26. The second calf, a 16-pound male, was born Jan. 30. The 15-pound baby was the first offspring born to Penelope, who was born to Juno at the zoo in January 2015. The 16-pound baby was the second calf born to Juno since her arrival at the zoo. So, Juno, who came to Garden City from Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, became a mother and a grandmother in the same week. The father of both calves is Dobby.

Both calves were born on a breeding recommendation from the Addax Species Survival Plan (SSP). SSP’s are committees of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that coordinate captive breeding efforts of rare, endangered, and critically endangered species among accredited zoos.

Both babies were born in the barn and had remained in the barn or holding area with their mothers since then due to inclement weather. Over the next few weeks, with warmer temperatures, the calves and mothers will be outside in their African Plains exhibit during the day.