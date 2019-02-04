1. See the exhibit

As Kauffman Museum continues its year-long focus on collectors and collecting, the new special exhibit will comprise propaganda posters from China.

The spring exhibition is “Campaign for a New China: Looking Back on Posters from the Cultural Revolution 1966-1976.”

There will be a grand opening from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at Kauffman Museum, located on the Bethel College campus, with remarks at 7:30.

The late Robert Kreider, Bethel College professor of peace studies, collected 59 posters and other artifacts in 1976.

Kreider used the posters in his teaching to raise questions about freedom of expression and government control of education.

The “Campaign for a New China” exhibit reverses Kreider’s questions, as Bethel students have worked with Kauffman Museum professional staff to interpret the posters for visitors.

Austin Prouty from Newton joined the exhibition team as student designer.

“As I began looking at potential senior seminar projects, I was drawn to the exhibit at Kauffman Museum because of the opportunity it presented for my work to be used in a real way,” Prouty said. “Incorporating research with graphic design as well as navigating the special considerations museums must be cognizant of with their exhibits has been an eye-opening experience, and one that I look forward to taking with me after graduation.”

Kauffman Museum will open “Campaign for a New China” with a come-and-go event from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9. Students will present their insights on the exhibit process and Kreider’s collection beginning at 7:30 p.m.

2. Check out the recital

Ken Walker, currently the organist-choirmaster at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Mission, was instructor of organ at Bethel for a semester in the mid-1980s. He will offer a recital at 4 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Bethel College chapel. The concert is free and open to the public.

3. Have some chocolate

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and it’s about time for the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual “Chocolate While You Shop” Valentine's event. This year the event will be from Feb. 8 to 13.

Every participating store will have samples of chocolate treats and drinks for customers to sample while they shop for their valentine. Valentine shoppers will be required to carry a punch card along with them to receive a punch at each of the participating stores. For those who punch their entire card, they will be entered into a drawing to win a Valentine’s Day-worthy grand prize package.

4. Get social

The Newton Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend their upcoming Chamber Workshop: Social Media from 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 7th from at the Meridian Center, 1420 E. Broadway Ct. Cost is $12/Chamber Member or $25/non-Chamber Member. A light breakfast of fruit, pastries and coffee will be served.

5. Get your taxes filed, or help others

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) will be offered Feb. 6 through April 10 at the Newton Public Library , 720 N. Oak. Trained volunteers offer free tax help to lower income taxpayers. Contact the Library at 316-283-3190 for more information and a list of things to bring. Registration is first-come, first-served, with sign up beginning at 9 a.m. for each assistance day. Tax Blitz Week Special Hours will be 9:15 a.m. to noon 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 6 and 8: 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 7; and 9:15 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.

Generally, the days and times of assistance will be:

6 to 8:15 p.m. Mondays

9:15 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

9:15 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is a much-appreciated service provided by volunteers. Consider receiving training to help with this valuable service to low-income taxpayers. Or be a greeter. Greeters do no assist with the taxes.For more informatin call Dan Eells at 316-283-2890.