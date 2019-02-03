SOUTH HUTCHINSON - U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, said he is starting to give “serious thought” to running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

If Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enters the Republican primary, that won't cause Marshall automatically to change his own plans, Marshall indicated.

Marshall, 58, was an obstetrician-gynecologist when he defeated then-U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp in the 2016 Republican primary in the 1st District. Marshall started his second term in the U.S. House in January. The 82-year-old U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Topeka, will not seek re-election next year.

Marshall said he started the conversations about the potential Senate bid with his wife, Laina Marshall. Before he could even finish, he said, she said, “‘You need to do it.' She said that Kansas has a vacuum of leadership in the Republican Party right now and she thinks I need to do it,” he said Saturday morning while in South Hutchinson for a forum.

Marshall said his parents are very encouraging and two of the four Marshall children have given their blessing for a Senate race. The other two, he said, are not opposed to it.

Republican State Treasurer Jake LaTurrner filed his Senate candidacy statement with the Federal Election Commission Jan. 8. “I’m in no hurry to make a decision,” Marshall said.

Marshall spoke at a 30-minute forum Saturday at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. It immediately preceded a 90-minute state legislative forum, also organized by the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce.

Marshall read off a list of previous events he’s attended in the Hutchinson area, including roundtables, business tours, public events, and town halls that totaled about 30 to 40 visits. “I’m sure I’ve been to Reno County more than any other county,” he said, of his 1st District travels.

“What’s going on in Washington? We need to build a wall. That’s all I’m going to tell you. We need to build a wall,” Marshall told the audience.

The U.S. has a humanitarian crisis as well as a national security crisis, he said. Two thousand people cross illegally daily, and every night the U.S is housing and feeding 40,000 people on average, he said. Two tons of illegal drugs are brought in daily, he said.

Marshall said he counted homes with fences or some type of barrier around them as he was traveling to South Hutchinson. “The president's doing the same thing that we would do to protect ourselves,” Marshall said.

Marshall said there is “absolute chaos” in Washington after the House shifted to Democratic control following the 2018 election and California Democrat Nancy Pelosi is Speaker of the House.

“In my opinion, it feels like Nancy Pelosi is drowning,” Marshall said. She’s a "78-year-old lady that is being pulled to the far left,” he said, “She’s very happy as she’s drowning to take the President down with her,” he said.

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union Tuesday night, and Marshall expects he will make a strong case for declaring a national emergency in order to find a way to build a wall. Marshall expects such a move will spur a court challenge. He thinks the vote on the top court would be split, but he doesn’t know if it would be in Trump’s favor.

Tax cuts and deregulation have helped boost the economy during the last two years, in Marshall’s view. Two major problems for Kansas, he said, are the lack of employees and the cost of healthcare. He opposes Medicare for all and advocates more transparency so consumers can see the “legal kickbacks” going to insurance and Big Pharma. Asked about New York’s abortion law, Marshall criticized it and said he is “against all abortions.”

He mentioned the House previously voted to defund Planned Parenthood and to authorize money for a border wall, but the measures couldn’t get through the Senate.

Regarding federal agencies, he spoke critically of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and said he would rank it with the Internal Revenue Service. Asked about potential changes from the House Financial Services Committee, now led by U.S. Rep Maxine Waters, the Democrat from California, Marshall said Waters had "a lot of bark but not as much bite." But boy, Marshall added, "she's going to be on TV every night with A.O.C. (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York)."

Marshall supports Trump’s decision to withdraw 2,000 American soldiers from Syria. “I’m glad that we have a president,” Marshall said, who is pushing to bring soldiers home from the region.