Kansas lawmakers interested in revitalizing rural communities across the state are gathering input about challenges faced in sparsely populated areas and what state government can do to help.

Guidebook author Marci Penner, founder and executive director of Kansas Sampler Foundation, and Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development at Kansas State University, balanced bleak reports about decades of population loss and amenity concerns with flickers of promise.

“I am here because of the number of 21- to 39-year-olds that I have seen in rural," Penner told the House Rural Revitalization Committee. "The myth is they are only leaving, but they are there, they’re coming back, they’re loving being in rural. It’s not that they don't see the pitfalls, but it’s that they love the lifestyle and they want to work hard to make rural communities the best they can be.”

Wilson highlighted the value of home-grown entrepreneurs, or "ruralpreneurs," who stay or return to rural areas and start a business. For a western Kansas landscape that is largely considered frontier under federal guidelines — fewer than 6 people per square mile — these businesses serve as bright spots.

“There is evidence the rule lifestyle appeals to people," Wilson said. "They want to live in the country. They want to have a few acres and a horse. I don’t know what it is, but those rural areas within reasonable proximity of a job center or amenity are doing well.”

Many of the struggles in rural areas stem from a population decline that dates to at least 1950, Wilson said. There are 12 Kansas counties that recorded their highest population figures in the 1890 U.S. Census.

In the early 2000s, 19 metro counties added a population that would be equivalent to Overland Park, Wilson said. At the same time, 86 counties lost a population the size of Hays.

Now, one in five people living in rural Kansas is retirement age or older, he said.

“We’re simply talking about people moving, relocating, and it’s gradual, and the national media doesn’t pay attention," Wilson said. "This is not getting attention from our state and national media at all. But ladies and gentlemen, this is a stark difference in trends, and it’s going to have long-term, significant impact for the state of Kansas.”

Rep. Dave Baker, R-Council Grove, said he understood the problem after growing up in Dickinson County, near Abilene.

“What happened is called public education," Baker said. "All the farm kids had to go to school instead of work on the farm. My grandfather ran a hatchery, and I still hate chickens. That’s why I moved to cattle country. But I’ll tell you the big difference over time have been the farm kids who went off to college. ... They did not return back to those local communities. We have educated some great people and sent them all over the world.”

Wilson suggested a renewal of the Rural Opportunity Zone program could help. The program provided a tax incentive and student debt relief for those who were willing to move back to Kansas.

Gov. Laura Kelly, who has established an office for Rural Prosperity, said she wasn't interested in the program's revival. She said her administration would focus more on rural housing, infrastructure and Main Street restoration.

"We spent a lot of money on (Rural Opportunity Zones)," Kelly said. "I'm not sure they do anything."

Penner, an Inman native who returned to Kansas in 1990, said a Main Street program would be at the top of her wish list.

She talked about the network of young professionals in rural areas who serve as a sounding board on needs in their communities. They offered a multitude of feedback for lawmakers.

Among their comments: Rural Kansas has a day care crisis. Banks aren't lending money. Limited broadband access. It is difficult to thrive without a grocery store. Fast-track industrial hemp production. Don't micromanage schools.

Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, said the trend he sees in Harvey County is that family farms are tended for a couple of generations before the kids all move away and the land gets sold to surrounding farm operators.

Ruralpreneurs may offer "bottled lightning" in some instances, Hodge said, but rural communities need health insurance, water lines, building maintenance and sales tax relief.

"Flashes in the pans are in my opinion rare and not something to depend on," Hodge said. "Those communities can’t depend on a major company coming in and settling down there or a major invention being made in that area. So my question becomes, what role does government have in sustaining these groups?"

Wilson said community leaders could benefit from thinking strategically about the investments they need to make.

“To a certain extent," Wilson said, "there is some self selection going on in these rural communities, as difficult as that is to say, but I think government needs to provide tools for those communities to plan, and then support the actions they identify locally as priorities for them.”