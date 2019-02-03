Tipoff of the battle for control of legalized sports betting in Kansas revealed an eagerness of casinos, bars, retailers and leagues for a piece of the action.

The National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball lauded House Bill 2068 for featuring a unique royalty fee paid to sports organizations. Two major players in the industry, FanDuel and DraftKings, were enthusiastic about talk of change in Kansas as long as betting wasn't limited to bricks-and-mortar businesses. Both claim inconvenienced sports gamblers would stick with illegal offshore websites.

"Very few people will go through the hassle of driving to a casino each time they want to place a sports bet," said Stacie Stern, a lobbyist with FanDuel in New York City.

The Kansas Licensed Beverage Association, which works on behalf of bars, breweries, caterers, hotels and restaurants, said its members wanted to be among "winners" whenever sports wagering became legal.

The Humane Society of the United States, for reasons unrelated to merits of gambling, objected to a separate proposal, House Bill 2032, allowing a few defunct Kansas greyhound racetracks to be exclusive operators of the state's sports book. Companies managing Kansas' casinos in Dodge City, Mulvane, Pittsburg and Kansas City, Kan., were willing to serve a new segment of gamblers, but ridiculed the bill offered by Rep. Stan Frownfelter, D-Kansas City, to permit dog track owners to corner the market on sports betting.

"If authorized sports wagering is intended to promote economic activity, to raise revenue and to help move such activity out of the illegal market and into a regulated one, existing casino managers should not be excluded from conducting and managing sports wagering on behalf of the state," said Kevin Fowler, a Topeka attorney who represents managers of the Mulvane and Pittsburg casinos.

Clark Stewart, CEO of Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City, said the company "strongly supports sports wagering in Kansas" but was convinced the restrictive Frownfelter measure would undermine the investments in casinos operating in four locales.

Opening political arguments on sports gambling in the 2019 Legislature were a result of the 2018 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the prohibition on states engaging in sports betting. Eight states have legalized sports betting and dozens of others are considering legislation.



Rep. John Barker, an Abilene Republican who chairs the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, said House Bill 2068 was "pretty close" to where the state needed to go on sports gambling. However, he said, the crossfire was sufficient to justify appointing a subcommittee to sort through competing ideas.

Under that bill, sports gambling would be operated by the Kansas Lottery, with participation from lottery retailers, casinos or racetracks, starting July 1. All gamblers would need to be at least 21 years old.

Sports governing bodies, which would include professional leagues and possibly college and high school associations, would receive a 0.25 percent fee on the total amount wagered on events governed by that organization. The state would receive 6.75 percent of sports betting revenue handled by casinos or racetracks. Revenue from sports gambling conducted by the Kansas Lottery would be deposited in the state lottery fund.

Griffin Finan, who works in government affairs with DraftKings, said Kansas could develop a competitive and well-regulated sports betting marketplace that offered online and brick-and-mortar betting options. He said online sites can partner with casinos or lottery businesses in Kansas.

"A marketplace with multiple choices for consumers will lead to a much better customer experience that forces operators to innovate and to continue to offer new and exciting products," Finan said.

Whitney Damron, who represents Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kan., said he wasn't convinced sports betting should be scattered among the state's 1,700 lottery retailers.

He objected to inclusion in the House bill of the 0.25 percent payment sought by U.S. sports leagues, because such an "integrity fee" doesn't exist anywhere else. The 6.75 percent state tax, the same assessment on sports betting in Nevada, should be viewed as the maximum rate in Kansas, he said.