Census Bureau announces job openings for 2020 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring/recruiting workers for hundreds of temporary jobs available in Hutchinson and across Kansas, in advance of the 2020 Census.

The 2020 Census Jobs website is now accepting applications for various positions. A large and diverse workforce is needed to assist with recruitment, office management, information technology, and census enumeration.

Due to the great need for workers and a variety of positions, job seekers, students, retirees, and persons with other full or part-time jobs are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be placed in a pool of 2020 Census positions for which they qualify, as jobs become available in their area.

For more information, visit https://www.2020census.gov/jobs%20 or call 1-855-510-0194.

For job-related information/interviews you may contact: Marq Youngblood, Regional Recruiting Coordinator, Dallas Regional Census Center at (972) 510-1820 or at marquett.youngblood@2020census.gov.

United Methodist Health Ministry Fund celebrates $70 Million in grant making

In 1986, the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund started with a $30 million endowment established from the sale of Wesley Hospital. Since that time, the Health Fund has turned that investment into more than $70 million in grants awarded to improve the health and wholeness of Kansans.

The Health Fund, which serves the state of Kansas from its headquarters in Hutchinson, has supported more than 2,400 health projects since inception, helping drive progress especially on oral health, breastfeeding, and rural health issues.

Now the organization is looking to the future, with plans to focus specifically on access to care, early childhood development, and congregation-led community health projects through a program called Healthy Congregations.

“The $70 million in grants is a major milestone, and it is the result of board members and staff who have dedicated themselves to the sound management of our assets and the strategic deployment of grants,” stated David Jordan, President and CEO of the Health Fund. “We are positioned to make an even greater difference in Kansans’ health for generations to come.”

In addition to a three-year strategic plan focused on their three areas of work, the Health Fund recently released a new brand identity including a new logo, website, and messaging.

“We saw an opportunity to communicate our role and our work through a new look and better storytelling,” Jordan said.

For more information about the agency, strategic plan, or the visual identity, visit www.HealthFund.org.

LDI donates $1,000 to the Love, Chloe Foundation

HAYS – LDI presented a $1,000 check to representatives of the Love, Chloe Foundation after it won the 5th annual “Win $1,000 For Your Favorite Charity” Facebook contest.

The non-profit plans to use the money to support further families dealing with pediatric cancer, and continuous research.

LDI conducted the contest in celebration of its commitment to serving Kansas through its full-service dealerships, product support and a “doing what it takes” attitude to provide customers with best quality products, parts and services.

For more information on the Love, Chloe Foundation, or to donate, visit lovechloe.org.

Summer student intern positions available at Fort Scott National Historic Site

FORT SCOTT – Fort Scott National Historic Site will open applications Monday for a Park Ranger student trainee position for the summer of 2019 as part of the National Park Service’s Pathways Program.

Additional positions will be announced later this spring.

The Park Ranger intern will assist the Division of Interpretation and Resource Management with leading YCC and youth outreach programs. They will present talks, answer questions, guide small groups and provide orientation services to park visitors.

The interns will also participate in maintenance and resource management projects, as well as working closely with park staff on critical special initiatives including website development, social media, and special events.

To be eligible, the person must be a current student who has been accepted for enrollment or is enrolled at least half-time in an accredited high school, college, professional, technical, vocational, or trade school pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate. To maintain eligibility individuals must remain enrolled throughout their appointment. Additional information on the Pathways Internship Program is at www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/students.

The GS-05 park rangers earn $16.10 per hour, generally work a 40-hour week, and are entitled to paid holidays. Holiday, evening, and weekend work are required. A driver’s license is recommended.

The job is expected to start in early May and end in September. Application information is at www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/522940700. The advertisement closes Feb. 11 For more information about the park in general, contact Fort Scott NHS at (620) 223-0310 or visit its website at www.nps.gov/fosc.

Climate and Energy Project offering leadership training scholarships

The Climate + Energy Project empowers its supporters and organizational partners with environmental leadership development, with it believes can help make progress on environmental issues that will contribute to a healthier and more resilient Kansas.

Since 2016, CEP has sent over 75 staff members and organizational partners to participate in leadership training made possible by grants from the Kansas Leadership Center and the Environmental Protection Agency.

In 2019, CEP will give another 40 environmental partners the opportunity to attend training at the Kansas Leadership Center.

There are two different pieces of training available, depending on experience with the Kansas Leadership Center: Your Leadership Edge and Equip to Lead. If interested, participants accepted into the program may have the opportunity to attend both.

Once accepted into CEP’s Kansas Environmental Leadership program, you will be able to register for the KLC training of your choice. Travel and lodging support are not currently available, but participants will be notified if additional scholarship funding becomes available. Donations to assist with these costs are welcome.

For more information, visit the website http://www.climateandenergy.org/page.75.program or email KEL@climateandenergy.org.

Superior Boiler Works wins three VA projects

Superior Boiler Works has been awarded three projects for Veterans Administration hospitals, the company announced.

Two are in the northwest United States, and the third in the Midwest.

Each hospital required a custom-engineered solution based on specific requirements.

Superior will deliver its Wichita boilers to two of the facilities. This newer model in the company’s boiler line incorporates the latest engineering enhancements to maximize efficiency and operations in a small footprint.

The third hospital will utilize Superior’s efficient Mohican boiler, which has a four-pass wet back chambered design.

Superior Boiler also assisted in providing the control systems for the hospitals’ entire boiler room operations and will provide manufactured deaerator systems, including controls, on two of the projects. All of the boilers incorporate the latest technology to maintain low emissions and will be supplied with burners from Winfield, Kansas-based Webster Combustion.

“Superior has a long and proud history providing boilers for VA projects, and we are extremely pleased to have been selected for these recent project awards,” said Superior Boiler Works CEO Doug Wright. “These projects are very competitive and require great attention to specified details. The VA requires adherence to high standards and our being chosen for multiple awards is a testament to the overall quality product we pride ourselves in delivering to customers. We look forward to supporting the VA on these and future projects.”

Elder law attorney elected to Life Care Planning Law Firms Association board of directors

HAYS - Randy Clinkscales with Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, P.A. was recently elected to serve as Secretary on the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association Board of Directors for the 2019-2021 term.

The Life Care Planning Law Firms Association is a national network of holistic law practices that offer legal services, care coordination and advocacy support to help elderly clients and their families respond to the challenges of aging, long-term illness and disability. The mission of the LCPLFA is to support life care planning law firms as they help aging adults find, get and pay for the care they need.

Randy Clinkscales is an elder law attorney in Hays, and is a 2006 founding member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call toll free at (877) 325-8040 or visit www.elderlawkansas.com