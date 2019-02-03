Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Dodge City

Lynn Rachelle Barnes, aka Lynn Rachelle Rotramel, Lynn Rachelle Adams, Lynn Rachelle Kilgore, assets: $4,461; liabilities: $109,354.

Hutchinson

Austin Caddo Freeman, assets: $24,048; liabilities: $21,735.

Terry Lynette Goldsmith, aka Terri Goldsmith, assets: $2,800; liabilities: $34,820.

St. John

Julinda Ann Roth, assets: $3,305; liabilities: $33,694.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.