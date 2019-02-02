HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team used a big run in the second quarter to get past Hutchinson 55-42 Friday in AV-CTL I play at the Salthawk Activity Center was not without incident.

The game was more than a little chippy and physical, with a pair of technicals called in the second half.

“I think we were still feeling the effects from Tuesday (an overtime win over Salina Central),” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “I was disappointed in the way we took care of the ball. We came out in the second quarter and ran our stuff. In the first quarter, we were just throwing up shots.”

“They are a very good team,” Hutchinson coach Ted Webster said. “They are very talented. In the second quarter, they made a run. That was the game.”

Newton was led by Ty Berry with 21 points, Damarius Peterson with 16 and Alex Krogmeier with 10.

Tate Webster led Hutchinson with 14 points.

Newton edged out to a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Down 15-14 midway in the second quarter, Newton ran off a 14-0 run stopped by a Jacob Cole jumper with 13 seconds left in the half, sending Newton into the locker room up 28-17.

Newton scored the first five points of the third quarter. Newton led by as many as 16. A Korey Holmberg putback at the buzzer got Hutchinson within 14, 41-27.

Tate Webster hit the first basket of the fourth quarter, followed by a 6-0 Newton run. Hutchinson got within 12 late.

Hutchinson falls to 2-12, 0-7 in AV-CTL I play, and plays Tuesday at Salina Central.

Newton, 9-6 overall and 5-3 in league play, plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Derby. Newton has two wins over the Panthers, including an overtime win at the Dodge City Tournament of Champions.

“We’re going to have to take care of the ball,” Preston said. “We’re going to have to be focused in practice. The last time we played them, we had a big lead and they came back on us. It’s been forever since we won down there.”

NEWTON (9-6, 5-3 AV-CTL I) — Brackeen 1 0-0 4, 2; Berry 3 (3) 6-8 4, 21; Sauceda 0 0-0 0, 0; Krogmeier 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; Ray 1 2-2 1, 4; Jones 1 0-0 3, 2; Peterson 6 4-6 2, 16; Ruth 0 0-0 1, 0; Coleman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (5) 12-16 16, 55.

HUTCHINSON (2-12, 0-7 AV-CTL I) — Burns 0 2-2 0, 2; Blake 0 (1) 1-2 3, 4; Cole 2 1-2 1, 5; Hollmberg 1 0-0 2, 2; Kraus 3 3-6 2, 9; Heneha 0 0-0 2, 0; Webster 7 0-0 5, 14; Huhs 2 2-4 0, 6; Davis 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (1) 9-16 15, 42.

Newton;9;19;13;14;—55

Hutch.;6;11;10;15;—42

Technical foul — New.: Berry. Hut.: Tate Webster.