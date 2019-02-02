The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs:

Garden City Police Department

Thursday

Cheryl Delois Thompson, 27, 402 Evans St., was arrested at 11:48 a.m. on a an out-of-county warrant.

Adam Ray Rosas, 29, 1312 St. John St., was arrested at 1:47 p.m. on allegations of possession of drug paraphernalia and distributing a stimulant.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

Breann Lee Patrick, 27, 313 N. 10th St., was arrested at 9:10 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Raynor Roger Palmero, 32, Dodge City, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on allegations of theft, criminal use of a financial card, and identity theft.

Juan Garcia Jr., 40, 6065 Skyline Drive, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on allegations of no proof of vehicle liability insurance and driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Martin Lee Garcia, 32, 1607 Julie St., was arrested at 4:35 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and a probation violation.