American Irrigation recently was recognized by Lindsay Corp. as one of the company's top 10 Zimmatic Dealerships in North America, with high marks for sales and service of the company’s irrigation equipment.

The business was honored during Lindsay’s dealer convention in Florida. Lindsay has more than 400 Zimmatic dealerships around the world and operating irrigation systems in more than 90 countries.

American Irrigation is family owned with four serving locations in Garden City, Elkhart, Ulysses and Walsh, Colo.