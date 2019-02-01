A Scott City woman died Thursday night from injuries she sustained after striking the load of a semi on Kansas Highway 23, about four miles south of Hoxie in Sheridan County.

Johan Harder, 49, was towing an oversized load southbound on the highway in a 1999 Kenworth semi and had moved over to clear the bridge, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. At about 6:10 p.m., Betty Eisenhour, 84, of Scott City, was northbound in a 2012 Chevy Camaro and struck the truck's load.

Eisenhour was pronounced dead at the scene. Harder had no apparent injury but was taken to Logan County Hospital, according to the KHP. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.