A Jan. 11 traffic accident in Jefferson County has claimed a second life.

Janet Crum, 74, of Oskaloosa, died Sunday at a Topeka hospital of injuries suffered in the crash, according to obituary information provided to The Capital-Journal.

Her husband — Lee R, Crum, 81, of Oskaloosa — died the day the accident occurred.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Janet Crum was a passenger in a car Lee Crum was driving northbound on US-59 highway the afternoon of Jan. 11 near 62nd Street, south of Oskaloosa, when it struck the passenger's side of a pickup truck driven by Nicholas Caudle, 20, of Atchison.

Caudle had been driving northbound on US-59 when he lost control and the truck entered the highway's northbound lane, the highway patrol reported.

It indicated Caudle and his passenger, Dongchen Chen, 20, of Lawrence, were also injured.

Everyone involved but Lee Crume was wearing seat belts during the crash, according to the highway patrol.