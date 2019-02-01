An Overland Park Democrat filed a bill in the Kansas House to require background checks on customers involved in private firearm purchases.

Rep. Stephanie Clayton said contents of House Bill 2111 would bring transactions at gun shows or flea markets and through online listings on websites into conformity with background checks by federally licensed gun dealers at pawn shops, gun stores and retail businesses.

She said the bill introduced in the House Federal and State Affairs Committee was "sensible legislation that is a win-win" for firearm sellers and people purchasing those weapons.

"We require background checks for employment and to volunteer at our churches, schools and civic organizations," Clayton said. "Responsible gun owners in Kansas will benefit from legislation that protects and legitimizes the sale of firearms by making sure that only good guys are buying guns."

The House bill wouldn't mandate a background check if the transfer involved an antique weapon, was part of an inheritance, or a gift or loan from an immediate family member. Violation of the state law would be a misdemeanor.

In 2015, a national survey by the Fund for a Safer Future and the Joyce Foundation of 1,600 adult gun owners indicated 22 percent of purchases in the previous two years were made without a background check.