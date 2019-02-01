Two students from Garden City High School's Future Farmers of America will advance to state competition after competing in the Southwest District FFA Speech and Ag Sales CDE hosted by Garden City Community College Wednesday.

Katie Mongeau qualified for Preparing Public Speaking after earning a bronze medal in the category, and Dru Unruh qualified for Extemporaneous Public Speaking after earning a gold medal in the category.

The two students will represent the Southwest District and Garden City FFA Chapter at the State FFA Convention From May 23 to 28 in Manhattan.

The GCHS FFA advisors are Melissa Hensley and Pat VenJohn.