Garden City High School FCCLA students competed and placed in a contest at Satanta High School Wednesday to qualify for the state tournament later this semester.

Garden City High School students who took first in their category will advance to the state competition, which will be April 7 to 9 in Wichita.

State qualifiers include: Jason Tran, Applied Math for Culinary Management Occupational Level, Mathestone Soup, Gold Medal; Angel Grijalva, Fashion Design Senior Level, Artistic Sin, Bronze Medal; Tammy Truong, Fashion Design Occuaptional Level, Suits Through the Ages, Silver Medal; Ivy Servin, Fashion Construction Occupational Level, Vintage Military, Gold Medal; Thida Southavongsa, Fashion Construction, Senior Level, Sixtes' Pink, Silver Medal; Janessa Montez, Daisy Rivas, and Mia Zapien, Interior Design Occupational Level, Cali- Bunga Resort, Bronze Medal; Kedy Chanthavong, Career Investigation Occupational Level, Business Management, Bronze Medal; Ryan Glaze, Food Innovation Occupational Level, Mango Tango Salad, Gold Medal; Connor Hipp, Sports Nutrition Occupational Level, Caitlyn H., Silver Medal; Caitlyn Harman, Advocacy Occupational Level, Life Skills Education, Gold Medal; Kathryn Chandler, Leadership Occupational Level, Leading the Herd, Gold Medal; Karmen Herrera, Interpersonal Communications Occupational Level, Can You Hear Me Now?, Gold Medal; Emily Chandler and Audrey Norquest, Food Innovation Junior Level, Mini Em-pan-Aud-as!, Gold Medal; Isabel Stratman, Recycle and Redesign Junior Level, Drink-o Plink-o Board, Silver Medal; Seferino Ramirez, Recycle and Redesign Occupational Level, Cinderella on a Budget, Bronze Medal; and Brayley Fraizer, Recycle and Redesign Senior Level, Turquoise Table, Silver Medal.

Alexa Cannaley also competed but did not qualify for state in the Focus on Children Junior Level, Benefits of Play Group, Silver Medal.

Emily Chandler, freshman, will serve as the 2019-2020 District F FCCLA Vice President.

GCHS FCCLA advisors are Robyn Hilt and Elisabeth Maldonado.