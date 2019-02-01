A Garden City man died Friday morning from injuries he sustained when he rolled his vehicle on South Old Highway 83 in rural Finney County.

Mark Goodwin, 55, of Garden City was southbound on the highway in a 2004 Toyota Tundra at about 7:05 a.m., when he realized he was in the wrong lane and veered to the right, causing the vehicle to tip onto its driver's side and roll three times, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Goodwin was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he later died. It is unknown whether he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.