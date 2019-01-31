The Ottawa Police Department assigned a new Ottawa school district resource officer.

Officer Sarah Frazee took over her new duties for USD 290 this past Monday. Frazee has dual bachelor degrees and is working toward a master’s degree.

“Officer Frazee is a tremendous asset to the department and the community,” Adam Weingartner, Ottawa Police Chief, said. “She will serve the students and the staff of USD290 with the same compassionate leadership she demonstrated every day she comes to work. I want to thank USD 290 for partnering with us to provide a School Resource Officer. School safety is one of the department’s highest priorities and we are thankful for having great school partners to work with.”

Frazee began her law enforcement career in 2012 with the University of Kansas Police Department. In 2015, she came to the Ottawa Police Department as a patrol officer. In 2018, she attended School Resource Officer certification in anticipation of her assignment to SRO.