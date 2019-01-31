The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs:
Garden City Police Department
Friday
Arlo Lynn Clepper, 38, 1270 W. Miller Road, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. on an allegation of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Vanaey Lizzette Salazar, 30, 1706 N. Campus Drive, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. on allegations of transporting an open container and driving under the influence.
Saturday
Jacob Peter-Harms, 27, 4715 E. Pete Smith Road, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. on a municipal/county violation.
Abe Peters Fehr, 24, Satanta, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on a municipal/county violation.
Alex Jon Depperschmidt, 19, 8335 E. Six Mile Road, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. on allegations of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stimulant, consumption or sale of liquor by a minor and possession of marijuana.
David Joe Perez, 41, Sublette, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.
Armando Leyva, 20, 209 Sydnee Lane, Holcomb, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.
Sunday
Karen Robles-Duran, 27, 106 Larson Lane, Holcomb, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.
Jared Gonzalez, 22, 5800 E. Mansfield Road, was arrested at 7:02 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.
Aimee Lynn Shoup, 39, Liberal, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Monday
Luis Antonio Marine, 24, 212 S. Washington St., was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alejandra Dorado, 27, 6127 Waterhole Drive, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tuesday
Hector Mosso, 44, Liberal, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. on allegations of operating a vehicle without a valid license and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Lilibeth Hernandez, 26, 510 N. 13th St., was arrested at 5:53 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Wednesday
Andrew John Cruz, 27, 402 Evans St., was arrested at 1:49 a.m. on allegations of criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.
Finney County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
Steven Olivarez, 47, 5720 Crestview Drive, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on a probation violation.
Johnny Joe Esquivel, 36, 2820 Terrace Place, was arrested at 9 p.m. on a court-ordered sanction.
Saturday
Ernest Louis Espinoza, 46, Arvada, Colo., was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sunday
Charling Martinez-Jimenez, 39, 1409 W. Fulton St., was arrested at 3:13 a.m. on an allegation of driving under the influence.
Lawrence Levi Hayes, 56, Coffeyville, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear in court.
Monday
Samantha Brooke Broadway, 18, 1219 Ridgwood Drive, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. on an allegation of possession of marijuana.
Alyssa Tiana Lamar, 18, 3368 Jantz, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. on an allegation of possession of marijuana.
Tuesday
Gabriel Abad Hernandez, 23, 219 Wesley St., was arrested at 1:50 p.m. on an allegation of domestic battery.
Michelle Marie Vela, 24, 2210 Menke St., was arrested at 2:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.