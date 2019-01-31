The dining room table barely fit into the elevator with Rusty Field and his moving crew of brother Terry Field and Jason Purdy, pastor at Union Valley Bible Church.

The trio began moving Rusty into his new apartment Monday at The Link in downtown Hutchinson.

“Is this where you’re going to play your high stakes poker games?” Purdy laughed, as he shimmied the table into place in the kitchen.

“Nope, we’re gonna eat,” Rusty said.

The Link, a 29-unit apartment complex located at the corner of Washington Street and Sherman Ave, is owned by TECH, Inc. The new affordable housing alternative is for those ages 55 and older, as well as developmentally disabled people.

Though he’s only just moved in, Rusty looks forward to visiting with his new neighbors, including daughter Katie Field. She heard about the new building from an old case manager at TECH.

“I’m on the autism spectrum and it’s tough for people like me to have the same opportunities as others. It seemed like this was a great opportunity and something that fit me really well,” Katie said.

The third floor, where Katie’s room is, and the first floor, are for TECH clients and developmentally disabled people. The second floor is for seniors.

“I asked if it would ruin our chances if we’re related, and they said no, so I applied,” Rusty said.

“Katie asked, ‘you don’t mind if I come over to visit if I get lonely?’ And I said, of course, just don’t stay too long,” Rusty laughed. “I think we’ll invite each other over for supper pretty often.”

The roughly $4 million project was developed by Manske and Associates, designed by Shelden Architecture of Wichita and contracted by Wiens & Company Construction Inc. of Hutchinson.

“It’s one of the nicest places I’ve ever been. I like how modern it is. Even though it’s income-based, you can tell they’ve put a lot of care and love into it,” Katie said. “I talked to the contractor and the other people working there when I went to see it last week, and they way they talked about it, you can you tell lots of love and attention went into the building.”

Construction began in February 2018 and all 29 units are leased.

“That was our goal, but it’s rare when we can actually do it. It’s nice,” said Angela Woodworth, property manager and director of residential services with TECH.

Residents began moving in Monday and will continue moving in the next two months.

Another of The Link’s first residents, Gil Wiley, said the decision to apply for a spot at The Link was an easy one.

“This place sold itself to me. The people here are so beautiful -- nice and considerate. That really makes a difference,” he said. “Everyone knows you; you’re not a stranger.”

The biggest selling point for Rusty was The Link’s prime location in the heart of Hutchinson.

“They really seem to be cleaning up downtown," he said. "There’s a lot of eating places and it’s nice to be close to my daughter without being right on top of her.”

He also likes the slight upgrade in space, compared to the studio apartment he was renting before, and affordable rent determined from his income.

“I go to Delos on Thursdays,” Rusty said, gesturing out the front window of the lobby to the senior center across the street, “and I saw when they started clearing the land for this and wondered what it was. I thought, ‘Wow, that’d be a good place to live.’ I never dreamed I’d be here.”