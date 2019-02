Miles of Smiles, a nonprofit organization that offers children and adults with physical, general, emotional, and social disabilities the benefit of therapeutic horseback riding, has openings in its program.

Those interested in enrolling in the program can contact Miles of Smiles to reserve a spot in one of its nine-week sessions. For more information or to enroll, call (620)260-9997 or visit miles-of-smiles@sbcglobal.net.