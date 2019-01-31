Today's Birthday (01/31/19). Together, you can realize dreams this year. Reinforce infrastructural support with discipline and integrity. Prioritize home and family. Resolve challenges with a partner this winter. Summer energizes your performance, before a peaceful escape inspires. Lay plans to realize your vision next winter. Friends bring new possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Discover incredible beauty along the road. Stop and admire the view. Pay a kindness forward. Contribute anonymous acts of kindness. Share your gratitude.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Find hidden resources when you least expect it. Surprising actions lead to an unexpected windfall to shared accounts. Collaborate for shared passion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Fall in love with your partner all over again. Find beauty in places you weren't looking. Work together for common joys and enthusiasms.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make extra time for health and wellness. Enjoy a walk outside or other energetic ritual. Discover unexpected beauty or benefit. Try new flavors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially persuasive and charming. Make a lovely connection with someone attractive. Romance develops naturally. Share some fun and beauty. Creative expression flowers.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Weave love into your nest. Seek and find your own domestic bliss. Consider beauty, comfort and functionality. Find a treasure that inspires a shift.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Good news travels fast. Connect with your networks to share in an exciting conversation. Provide words of encouragement and inspiration. Express from your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Your efforts can generate new profits. Pace yourself, and take regular breaks for better results. Make lucrative deals, and shift up your schedule to accommodate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Put on your own oxygen mask before assisting others. You have the power, once your batteries are charged. Focus on what brings you happiness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Rest, and consider long-range goals. Imagine your dream team, and make a list. Plot the possibilities. Use the idea as an excuse for a fun connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a magical moment with friends. You can realize a shared vision. Create something beautiful together. Share a perfect sunset or lovely view.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Invest your heart into your work, and it grows. Your status is on the rise. Share what you love about it. Inspire others to excellence.