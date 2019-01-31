The Garden City High School student council will hold a shoe drive fundraiser through March to raise funds for local organizations.

From Jan. 28 to March 25, students will collect gently worn, used and new shoes at most Garden City schools, Petco, Illusions Hair Salon, the Finney County Public Library and Garden Bowl for Funds2Orgs, a social enterprise company.

Funds2Orgs will distribute the shoes to its partners in the effort to develop small businesses in developing countries. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in the shoe drive will be used to feed, clothe and house families in those countries.

Funds2Org will issue a check to USD 457 based on the weight of the collected shoes, which will then be given to Garden City organizations. Students will vote to decide which organizations will receive the funding at a later date.

"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Sandra Naeve, GCHS student council advisor. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us ... It's a win-win for everyone. Student council took this idea and created a district wide service project that will impact people globally.”

For more information, email Naeve at snaeve@gckschools.com.