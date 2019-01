The Garden City High School dance team will hold a Jr. Buffs Dance Clinic for elementary, intermediate and middle school students later this month.

The clinic will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 through 14 at GCHS and is open to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The $25 registration fee is due Feb. 7 to the GCHS Athletic Office and includes a free T-shirt. All proceeds will go to the GCHS dance team.

For more information, email Haley Walck at hwalck@gckschools.com.