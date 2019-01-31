The Garden City High School Drama Department will hold auditions for next year's advanced repertory theatre musical and advanced repertory theatre play classes later this month.

The auditions, open to incoming freshman through current juniors, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12 in the GCHS auditorium. Those interested must pick up and complete an audition packet before the audition. Students can get physical copies from Barb and Alice Hilt or a digital copy by emailing Alice Hilt at ahilt@gckschools.com.

Students must memorize and perform 32 measures from a musical and a one minute monologue, which they can select from the packet or on their own. Students only auditioning for the advanced repertory theatre play class do not have to sing for their audition.

Students can email Alice Hilt or see a list on Barb Hilt's door to select an audition time.

Students will perform Disney's "Newsies" in the fall advanced repertory theatre musical class and William Shakespeare’s "Much Ado About Nothing" in the spring advanced repertory theatre play class.