The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Academy Professional Forum “Essential Competency Areas for Understanding Sexual Violence” is 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Marshall Lecture Hall.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Scholarship application is now available online at http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/scholarships-3/. Applicants must be family members of or members of the FLSC who are pursuing higher education. Applications must be postmarked by March 15. For more information, e-mail the scholarship chair at scholarshipFLSC@gmail.com.

Harney Sports Complex is looking for volunteer lifeguards. For more information, call 684-2190/2191.

The Arts and Crafts Center is looking for independent instructors to teach craft classes. For more information, call 684-3373 or visit 310 McPherson Ave.

The Child and Youth Services Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills Unlimited youth recreational and enrichment program is looking for instructors in academic skills and mentoring; arts, recreation and leisure; life skills; and sports, fitness and health. Volunteer and contractor positions are available. For more information, call 684-3207 or (785) 375-2695.

Soldier For Life - Transition Assistance Program workshops are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space-available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The next workshop is Feb. 11-15. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program offers a monthly Federal Application Seminar on submitting applications using the USAJobs website. The Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will provide instruction. The seminar covers navigating the USAJobs portal and preparing a resumé to apply for government employment. Classes are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Feb. 28 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Veterans Affairs is providing a Career exploration and planning track workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20-21 and April 16-17 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop helps build a personalized career development assessment of occupational interests and abilities, and participants will learn to utilize self-sustaining tools to narrow their career focus by establishing achievable career goals and self-development strategies. For more information or to sign up, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program will host a HIGHER Education Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5-6 and April 9-10 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For information or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Upcoming Entrepreneur Workshops are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and April 11-12 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop explains the basics of developing a business plan, legal and financial aspects of business ownership, advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a franchise, help available and how to overcome stress. For information or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship program Applications for the 2019 second cohort are being accepted through March 16. For more information, visit https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-fellowship-program-0, call 684-8999 or attend an informational brief at noon on Mondays in room 277 of the Resiliency Center. The next cohort starts May 8.

The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board and Fort Leavenworth Civilian Personnel Advisory Center Pre-Retirement Seminar for all Federal Employees is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 at the Frontier Conference Center. Online registration opens April 1 at https://kansascity.feb.gov/events/pre-retirement-seminar-june-5/. Cost is $20 per person. Only online payment will be accepted.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program’s Accredited Financial Planner can help with assessing current and future financial situations. For an appointment, call 684-2227.

Become a Family Child Care provider. A free training program is offered that will guide students step-by-step through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.comto apply.

The Transition Assistance Program has a Transition Education Counselor who is available Tuesday through Thursday in the center who can assist with selecting a school or discipline, documenting current educational achievements, and programs or benefits that are available after separation from active military service. To set up an appointment, call 684-2539.

Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.