Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:22 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joseph Allen Bishop, 25, Ottawa, for a Franklin County aggravated failure to appear warrant.

• 3:42 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Keagan Wagner 20, Lane, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. Wagner also was arrested for a Cass County, Missouri, failure to appear warrant.

• 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of W. Franklin St., Pomona, Jeremy Conner, 38, Ottawa, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Bass, 34, Ottawa, on a Franklin County civil warrant.

Accidents

10:30 a.m. Monday, 600 Colorado Road, Williamsburg, Garrett Weeks, 23, Williamsburg, was headed southwest on Old 50 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Colorado Road. Weeks then drove off the roadway and struck a power pole owned by AT&T. Weeks was not injured.

• 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Vermont Road, Rebecca Roehl, 35, Princeton, was southbound in a 2016 Nissan Sentra when she struck a coyote.

Incident

• 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Kentucky Road, a 41-year-old Ottawa male reported a structure fire, which reportedly started in a wood burning stove on the first floor of the home.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:33 p.m. Monday, 600 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Steven Wayne Jackson, 45, Ottawa, for interference with a law enforcement officer and no license after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 12:46 p.m. Monday, 600 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Mallory Harkins, 29, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of N. King St., Ottawa, Dustin Hill, 36, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of E. Garfield St., Ottawa, James Justice, Jr., 58, Ottawa, on a Johnson County, Kansas, warrant.

• 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of E. Garfield St., Ottawa, Wanda Helm, 35, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of E. Garfield St., Ottawa, Michael Shaw, 32, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa and Douglas County warrants.

Incidents

• 11:09 a.m. Monday, 500 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, a past protection of abuse violation was reported. Case is under investigation.

• 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of N. Cherry St., Ottawa, a 36 year-old Ottawa female reported a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile as missing. The juvenile was later located.

Theft

• 8:57 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, theft of items by a known suspect was reported.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 200 block of W. Seventh St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., medical call; 500 block of Main St., general information.

Tuesday: 200 block of S. Elm St., parking complaint; 400 E. Sixth St., assist other agency.