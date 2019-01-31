Franklin County Tourism Department unveiled its new website Tuesday.

The website has a new logo and theme, ‘franklincountyisliving.’ The website can be viewed at www.franklincountyks.com. Franklin County Tourism will have a new email address as of Friday: info@franklincountyks.com.

Lee Stadler, county tourism consultant, has been putting together a marketing plan for tourism, which included a new website, for the past year.

Susan Rader, tourism coordinator, said a marketing plan has been in the works since she was hired by the county in 2017.

“I knew that it would be necessary to develop a marketing strategy,” she said. “Over a year ago, as we determined what our goals were for the campaign, we discussed the need for a revitalized website. This is a department that should represent the entire county, and changing to www.franklincountyks.com will allow us to develop a better sense of community. This website is brand focused, reflecting our logo and categories to help maintain our tourism identity. As we move forward with our marketing campaign, our identity will be an increasing necessity.”

Rader said the new site is cleaner and faster.

“We hope it will be more user friendly as well,” Rader said. “Community members will have the opportunity to add their events to our page and then they will be reviewed and posted to the calendar. This sense of responsibility will foster a better sense of community involvement. The community involvement is really key to our entire marketing strategy, as I said over a year ago, ‘We are good at what we do, we just need to do it together.’

“We hope this change in the website design will show that our identity as a community has changed as well in how we ‘market’ ourselves and what we ‘promote.’ Tourism is telling the public what we do, inclusivity is making sure everyone has that opportunity in our community to tell their story. The new site will help to deliver our identity as Franklin County.”

Stadler said the site is one part of the strategy to grow tourism.

“This website is one of many important components that we’ve developed with the mindset of continual investment in the community,” he said. “Each is pivotal to a renewed identity in tourism and the website fosters an ability to scale in the digital realm alongside new events, campaigns and experiences that make a community vibrant.”