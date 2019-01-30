After School Special

What: An after-school event for all school-aged children with crafts, fun-themed snacks. This weeks' theme is Valentines.

When: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Satanta Community Building, Satanta

Blushing Artiste

What: Come and have a glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres while creating a painting that you can take home. Must be 21 or older.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $35 for non-members; $30 for GCA members.

Contact: (620) 290-9700.

Scholarship giveaway

What: The Broncbuster Bookstore at Garden City Community College is partnering with JUCO Product for a fun week of giveaways, culminating in a scholarship drawing and giveaway. JUCO Product is providing two $200 scholarships for current GCCC students, and the bookstore is providing bookstore prizes and JUCO Product prizes for winners of a trivia contest.

When: 11:30 a.m. Friday

First Friday Art Walk

What: Participants can come and go at their leisure and view art exhibits at High Plains Public Radio, The Mercer Gallery at Garden City Community College, Garden City Arts and Patrick Dugan's Coffee House.

When/Where: Friday at High Plains Public Radio (4-6 p.m.), Mercer Gallery (4-6 p.m.), Garden City Arts (5-7 p.m.), Patrick Dugan's Coffe House.

NRA Women on Target

What: Garden City Community College is hosting an NRA Women on Target class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own eye and ear protection.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: GCCC

Cost: Preregistration required; cost is $70.

Contact: Call (620) 276-9684.

Finney County Spelling Bee

What: Students from elementary, intermediate and middle schools throughout Finney County will compete for the chance to advance to the regional spelling bee March 9 at Newman University in Wichita. First- and second-place winners will qualify for the regional bee.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City High School auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

Heart Cards

What: Come learn about pop artist Jim Dine and create artwork that centers on his favorite shape, a heart. For ages 5 and up.

Cost: $5; free for GCA members

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Groundhog Supper

What: The Methodist Men will host a groundhog supper featuring all you can eat pancakes and sausage.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hamilton County Fair building, 806 S. Main St., Syracuse

Cost: $7 for adults; $5 for kids

Miss Southwest Kansas

What: This year's Miss Southwest Kansas 2019 pageant features 18 contestants.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hugoton High School

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for teens and younger.

FOLRZ banquet

What: The Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo is hosting its annual dinner banquet. Great Western Dining will cater a buffet-style meal. FOLRZ and zoo officials will present an review of 2018 and highlight plans for 2019, and Dr. Ryan Sharp will present "From Kansas to Katmai: An Exploration of Conservation Issues and Management Techniques."

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finnup Center for Conservation Education, 312 Finnup Drive.

Cost: $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Contact: (620) 276-6243.