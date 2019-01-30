The U.S. Census Bureau is accepting applications for temporary jobs available in Garden City and across Kansas in advance of the 2020 Census.

The bureau needs a large and diverse workforce to assist with recruitment, office management, information technology, and census enumeration. Job seekers, students, retirees, and full or part-time employees are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be placed in a pool of 2020 Census positions as jobs become available in their area.

For more information, visit www.2020census.gov/jobs, call 1-855-510-0194 or contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.