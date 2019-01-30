"Small Wonders: Insects in Focus," a photography exhibit featuring human-scale images of insects, opened Tuesday at the Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma.

It will be on display until March 16.

The 30-image exhibit, organized by ExhibitsUSA, blows up the small ecosystem of insects using high-resolution digital cameras, allowing guests to see the creatures' natural texture, body structure and vivid color up close.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free.