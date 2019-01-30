Garden City had one question for city commissioners at Tuesday’s monthly town hall.

Via a Facebook comment on the city’s livestream, Boy Scout Troop 712 asked whether the Big Pool will be open this summer.

The question, and ones like it, have been at the forefront of the minds of city staff over the past several months.

October reports from Assistant City Manager Jennifer Cunningham showed that the pool cost about $3,337 a day in utilities over 139 days, $1,019 of which paid for the 200,000 gallons the pool loses each day due to persisting leaks likely buried beneath the concrete structure. In 2018, including capital, labor and electricity costs, the pool garnered over $780,000 in expenses and brought in about $91,000 in revenue, she said.

Besides that, she said Wednesday, only about 300 people used the pool a day.

In the interest of cost and sustainability, the commission charged Cunningham with gauging public interest in the future of the pool or potential recreational projects to take its place in the city’s budget.

Since early January, Cunningham has been holding presentations about the pool’s history, operations, structural problems and options for the future. The goal, she said, is to land on a future project that fits the community, one people can enjoy and afford to use often, and one that will attract and retain future residents. To get there, the city is asking the public what it wants, she said.

“I think having this opportunity to engage and weigh in on what your community’s doing isn’t always given to you, and I think we should take advantage of it,” Cunningham said.

So far, Cunningham has met with students at most Garden City schools, plus St. Dominic Catholic School and Lakin High School, and plans to cover the remaining local and area schools in Holcomb, Cimarron and Deerfield and home-schooled children, in the coming days and weeks.

She said she’s also reached out to local businesses, entities and organizations, like the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce, LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition, Finney County United Way and many more.

Next week, the city will host public sessions, including a session in Spanish, at various times from Monday to Saturday at the City Administrative Building.

Cunningham has taken questions and suggestions at all her presentations, but the bulk of community input will be gathered through surveys, available in English and Spanish on the city’s website starting Tuesday and on paper through the City Manager’s Office. The surveys will be open through the end of February.

The city is open to any number of options, but the presentation focuses on a choice few. The city can pursue grants once a project is selected, but Cuningham said she believed the city could cover the cost of a new project with what it costs to fund the Big Pool right now.

At the current mill rate, considering the annual expenses and money set aside for periodical resurfacing projects, the pool costs the city about $1 million a year. If the city financed the new project over 10 years, the city could work with about a $10 million to $12 million budget from the savings, Cunningham said.

Redoing a community pool similar to but slightly smaller than the Big Pool will cost about $6 million, but cost about $200,000 less in operations. Installing two smaller community pools, one possibly aimed at younger children and one aimed at older children, also could be installed in different parts of town for about $2 million each. The city also could install an expansive splash park for about $2.75 million.

Other options likely would be placed at existing public parks throughout the city, namely Finnup, Scout, Rotary, Deane Wiley, Southeast Community, Harold Long or Stevens parks. The city could install several standard, rectangular pools at certain parks for $500,000 each, or a series of smaller, colorful splash parks around town, potentially themed to nearby schools or neighborhoods, for about $1 million each.

Splash parks would be free, and all pool options likely would charge $1 to $3 admission, Cunningham said. The exception would be if the city chose to build a full outdoor waterpark, which would cost about $10 million to $16 million to build, depending on the size, and charge about $4 to $6 admission. The price hike could limit access and attendance, she said. But even a large water park likely would cost about $60,000 less to run than the Big Pool, she said.

The city also could completely leave behind public water recreation service in exchange for another project, like a miniature golf course or rollerblading rink or skate park, she said.

All options likely would include a public competition pool to accommodate local swim teams, which would cost about $500,000, Cunningham said.

Students have offered their own suggestions and opinions about the pool during presentations, Cunningham said. At a Wednesday presentation at Kenneth Henderson Middle School, some students asked about making the Big Pool area into a completely different facility, like a trampoline park, while others pointed out they needed a public pool for swim team practices and meets. Another student asked about taxes.

Cunningham encouraged the engagement.

“This is probably one of the first chances that all of you have ever had to weigh in on what your city commissioners are doing in your community,” she told the students. “Your parents get to vote. Your teachers get to vote. All the adults in your life get a say in what we do as a community. But this is your first opportunity, and you’re going to get a say in this process…”

City commissioners will review a final community input report at their March 16 meeting and ideally make a final decision about the upcoming project on April 2. After that, the timeline is largely up in the air, Cunningham said. The city will request designs and engineering requirements for the facility and send out bids to have it built, which could take up to a year by itself.

Whether the Big Pool remains open in 2020 or following summers likely will depend on construction time frames that are yet to be determined, Cunningham said.

Cunningham said she will give the presentation, along with current student survey data, to city commissioners at an 11 a.m. workshop on Tuesday in the second floor conference room of the City Administrative Building. Anyone is welcome to sit in, she said.

As for the Big Pool itself, there are options to preserve it, Cunningham said. If the public does not want to use the space for something new, the bathhouse could be used as a rental facility or museum in honor of the pool.

“There are so many things we can do that can preserve the history of the Big Pool … but that doesn’t mean that we should let that stop us from making decisions about the future and the growth and all of the things that we want to provide for our community,” Cunningham said.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.