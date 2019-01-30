The Garden City High School Modern Show Choir will present the Valentine's dinner show “Love is in the Air” next weekend, giving couples a chance to get out and enjoy a special night.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the GCHS Commons Area. Guests will eat a tri-tip steak dinner and trimmings and dessert while the show choir sings live. Tickets are $30 for individuals, $50 for couples and $250 to reserve a table for eight.

For reservations, call Bonnie Bribiesca at (620) 260-8739. All proceeds from the event go to the GCHS Modern Show Choir.