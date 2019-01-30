Garden City High School will hold an ACT prep class next month to teach students what will be on the test's different sections and how to master test-taking techniques.

The class will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 13 in the GCHS library. It is open to GCHS students, who must pay the $45 class fee at the GCHS Career Center by Feb. 6 to reserve a seat. Class size is limited.

Students will learn what ACT test-writers are looking for in English, necessary problem-solving skills and math skills and how to approach common questions, among other things. Students will need to bring a pencil, paper and calculator to the workshop.

For more information, visit www.actstudents.org.