Topeka's temperature dipped to minus 3 degrees early Wednesday, and a wind chill of minus 18 degrees was reported at 7 a.m. in the capital city.

The mercury made it to double-digits Wednesday afternoon, but barely — the afternoon high was 10 degrees in Topeka, National Weather Service meteorologist Jenifer Prieto said.

Schools were out Wednesday in many districts in the Topeka and northeast Kansas area as a result of the low temperatures and subzero wind chills.

A Wind Chill Advisory expired at noon Wednesday for much of northeast and north-central Kansas, as wind chill indices were expected to be as low as minus 25 degrees.

The good news is warmer weather is on the way.

Thursday's highs look to be in the mid-30s. Then look for 40s on Friday and 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Wednesday: A chance of afternoon flurries. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values between -7 and -17. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values between -2 and -7. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values between -4 and 6. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

• Friday night: A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.